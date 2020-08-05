Harold Alsop

Born to Vernon and Frances Alsop, (Whitney), February 27, 1942, in Corvallis, Ore. He attended David Douglas High School in Portland, Ore. Harold Enlisted in the Air Force from 1959—1971, then in the Oregon Air National Guard from 1971—1973, he discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. After military service he worked for the Bonneville Power Administration in Communications and Electronics. He retired in 1996. He was a past member of IBEW, the Cowlitz Caravan RV Club and held amateur radio licenses. He leaves behind wife, Louise, son Richard Alsop, daughters Kathryn Craft Reich (John) and Christine Schonwald (Matt), a brother Leland Alsop (Alma), five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.