Harold A. McCollam

October 17, 1933 — April 3, 2021

Harold Arthur McCollam, 87, of Rogue River, Ore., passed away Saturday April 3, 2021, at his residence.

Harold was born October 17, 1933, to Wellington and Verna McCollam in Rainier, Ore., where he graduated from Rainier High School. Harold worked for Boise Cascade in St. Helens, Oregon; Addison, Illinois; and Medford, Oregon, until his retirement.

He married and became the father of David, Deborah, Ed, Craig, Jodi and Len. He lived in St. Helens until he was transferred to Addison, Illinois, where he met and married his wife, Toni, on September 4, 1975, and became father to her five children, Debra, Susan, Randy, Cynthia and Christina.

Harold and Toni loved, cherished and enjoyed their family pets. After retirement, they spent much time over the years traveling, camping, fishing and loved living on the Rogue River.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Toni McCollam; four children; four stepchildren; and many grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah; son David; and stepdaughter Debra.

A graveside funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday April 24, 2021, at the Rainier Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.