Hannelore Maria Poths

July 3, 1936—Aug. 7, 2021

Our beloved Mother, Hannelore Poths, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021.

She is survived by her 2 older sisters, Hildegard Zulauf , Gisela Feigner, her twin brother, Dieter Zulauf, and her 3 children Stewart Poths, Monika Klennert, and Eleanor Poths.

Hannelore was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and gained legal citizenship in 1966. She later moved to Longview, WA in 1978 when she purchased Roy’s Chuck Wagon on Commerce. Hannelore spent much of her retirement staying busy. She discovered a talent in Arts. She loved to oil paint, create stain glass art, and make jewelry. She also loved to swim regularly at the YMCA.

Hannelore will be buried on the hill at Cowlitz View Memorial next to her mother, Anna Zulauf. The family ask that flowers not be sent. Instead, please donate to the Longview Humane Society in her honor. Viewing will be held Monday, August 16, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Columbia Funeral Service on Maple.

RIP Mom. We love you.