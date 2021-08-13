Hannelore Maria Poths

July 3, 1936—Aug. 7, 2021
Our beloved Mother, Hannelore Poths, went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021.
She is survived by her 2 older sisters, Hildegard Zulauf , Gisela Feigner, her twin brother, Dieter Zulauf, and her 3 children Stewart Poths, Monika Klennert, and Eleanor Poths.
Hannelore was born and raised in Frankfurt, Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and gained legal citizenship in 1966. She later moved to Longview, WA in 1978 when she purchased Roy’s Chuck Wagon on Commerce. Hannelore spent much of her retirement staying busy. She discovered a talent in Arts. She loved to oil paint, create stain glass art, and make jewelry. She also loved to swim regularly at the YMCA.
Hannelore will be buried on the hill at Cowlitz View Memorial next to her mother, Anna Zulauf. The family ask that flowers not be sent. Instead, please donate to the Longview Humane Society in her honor. Viewing will be held Monday, August 16, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Columbia Funeral Service on Maple.
RIP Mom. We love you.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.