September 24, 1980—September 21, 2020

Haley Morgan Martinell Swihart passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Dallas, Ore. She was born September 24, 1980 to Toni & Rodney Martinell in Longview, Wash.

She attended school in Hemet, Calif., then finished her education at Kelso High School, graduating in 1999.

She always said she would marry a “country boy” and she found that when she met her husband Brandon Swihart of Castle Rock. Her next “life plan” was to have two children two years apart. She did that also with her two sons, Chasen and Braden being born Nov 16th and 19th, two years apart. The boys live with their father Brandon Swihart in Castle Rock.

Haley worked at Longview Country Club for a number of years where she made many friends. It wasn’t a job to her, it was going to see all of her friends. Mary’s Restaurant was another place of employment that brought her much pleasure. She was a person who liked everyone.