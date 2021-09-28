Hal C. Branscom

Hal Branscom passed away peacefully on September 15. He was born 99 years ago in Kelso, Washington, and lived his entire life in the Longview/Kelso area. He grew up in Kelso and served courageously in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater on the destroyer DD 507 Conway. Upon his return, he began his 56 year marriage to Patricia Phelps.

A strong and steady provider, he worked as a machine tender at Longview Fibre Company, working shift work the entire time, and until their deaths, cared almost daily for his father Sidney and mother Susan’s farm in Ostrander. Any time he could get away, he loved to hunt and fish, ride around in his jeep and spend time in Long Beach.

At the time of his retirement, he and Patty moved to his dream location on their tree farm in Castle Rock, Washington. When Patty died in 2002, he stayed on in Castle Rock, living on his own there, tending to his trees and land. He was able to live on his own up until last February when the snows took out the power at his home. The last seven months of his life were spent in Longview, again in the loving care of his son Patrick and daughter-in-law Karen and daughter Susan. He was able to stay in Patrick’s home up to his gentle exit from this life.