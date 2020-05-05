Gwendolyn Myklebust

July 2, 1937—March 18, 2020
On March 18, 2020, Gwen Myklebust passed away peacefully at Woodland Convalescent Center.
Gwen was born July 2, 1937 to Coleman and Grace (Silke) Davis in Gunnison, Colorado. She was a graduate of Kelso High School. She married Kyle “Terry” Myklebust, they later divorced but remained friends. Gwen had a long rewarding work history that included Weyerhaeuser, Standard Dairy and Progress Center. She retired as a Job Developer in Seattle.
Gwen is loved and survived by her sons, Scott Myklebust (Teresa), Koll Myklebust (Staci), her daughter Heidi Erickson, grandchildren; Sara Dietz, Truman Erickson, Hannah Myklebust and Nate Myklebust and a sister Roxie Brunsdon. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Harry Davis and a sister, Jackie Larson.
Gwen was a strong, determined and independent women who loved socializing and thrived in any group setting. We will carry her memory in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
