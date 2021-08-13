Guy Orrin Anderson

July 4, 1920 — July 28, 2021

Guy O. Anderson passed away peacefully in Longview on July 28, 2021, at age 101.

He arrived in Longview in 1923 with his parents, Guy L. and Beryl Anderson, and was a lifelong local resident. He married the late Ruby (Alexander) in 1946 at Longview Community Church, where he attended for 99 years. He owned Guy’s Trailer Parts on Tennant Way.

Beloved by his two daughters, the Rev. Jan B. Anderson of Seattle and the Rev. Gail Anderson Ricciuti of Rochester, N.Y. and spouses; and by niece Lisa Alexander Benn (Dennis) and dear friend Linda Grauman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Longview Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made out and mailed to the Longview Community Church Memorial Fund, 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632; or to the Longview ’23 Club, P.O. Box 934, Longview, WA 98632.

A full obituary is online at longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries.