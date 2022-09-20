Feb. 17, 1926 — Aug. 31, 2022

Guadalupe “Lupe” Reyes Bruce was a loving matriarch, wife and friend. She passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 96.

She was born to Estevan Reyes and Maria Torres on February 17, 1926. After graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1944, she went to business school to pursue a career as a typist. She worked for the Longview Credit Bureau and Manley Finance, prior to meeting Howard Leonard Bruce in 1948.

Howard was the man she made a life and raised a family with, in the town of Longview.

Lupe is survived by her four daughters: Theresa McCasland of Ocean Park, Washington; Nancy “Fred” Chamberlain of Longview, Washington; Sandy “Jerry” Provolt of Longview, Washington; and Kathy “Sidney” Miller of Kelso, Washington. She also had the pleasure of loving on her 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild prior to her passing.

Lupe was preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Rose Peters; son, Terrell Howard McCasland and Howard Leonard Bruce.

The funeral service is on September 30, 2022, at St. Rose Catholic Church on the corner of Nichols Boulevard and 26th Avenue in Longview, Washington. The Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the funeral Mass is at 11 a.m.

Anyone who would like to send flowers can send them to the St. Rose office the day of funeral, 701 26th Ave., Longview, WA 98632. The funeral is open to the public. A reception following the service will be held in the parish center across the street. Cookies and coffee will be provided.