Jan. 1, 1940 — Dec. 10, 2021

Gregory Hugh McCoy, 81, of Kelso (2625 Rose Valley Road) entered into eternal rest from natural causes in the company of family Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

He was born January 1, 1940, in Crauthersville, Missouri, to Saul and Vera McCoy where they had dodged tornados. They moved to Kelso when Greg was 3 years old and settled in Rose Valley on Goble Creek. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kelso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Vera McCoy; six brothers, William, Kenneth, Richard, Clinton, Michael and James McCoy; four sisters, Agnus, Emma Jeanette McCoy, Mary Kay Newton and Dessi LaVerne Howard. He had many nieces and nephews. Greg never married and had no children. He was the last of his generation. “They are all together now.”

Greg served in the military in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. After returning home, he drove truck for Far West Logging, then drove long haul for many years. He also drove an off-road dump truck for Circle C Landfill. Later, he painted for True Colors Painting in Portland.

“Greg was a very kind, caring, loving, humble man!” Greg loved his family. He selflessly devoted most of his life caring for his family and those in need. “That’s just who he was!” He enjoyed fishing on the Cowlitz River and in Goble Creek, and clam digging at the beach. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing poker with the boys, going to casinos and playing bingo at the Eagles. He loved watching football and other sports as well as his games shows and anything to do with singing. He loved nature and going for his walks.

The family will be having a celebration of life in the spring time where he lived in Rose Valley. Greg wanted everyone to know that he loved you all very much and thank you.