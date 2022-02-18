June 16, 1950 — January 17, 2022

Gregory Harold McCoy, age 71, passed away on January 17, 2022, from the cruel ravages of dementia. He was born in Longview to Robert Junior McCoy and Thelma Doris McCoy (Zumsteg) on June 16, 1950.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles; and a brother, Peter Kevin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Denise; and his two beautiful sons, Dennis and Shane.

As the eldest of 11 children, Greg also is survived by his six brothers Jim (Cheryl), Ray (Ruth), Tim, Brad (Barb), Doug (Kriste) and Sterling (Debbie) McCoy. He also is survived by his four sisters, Debbie McCoy, Wanda (John) Willet, Linda (George) Normandin and Yvonne (Adam) Hamer.

Greg also is survived by his brother and sister in-laws, Randy (Barbara) Lancaster, Scott (Shelia) Schroeder, Steve (Cyndi) Schroeder, and Kimber (Brad) Loomis. Last but not least, he is survived by 34 nieces and nephews and their children, and many friends.

Greg graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1968 and retired from Reynolds Metals after 33 years of service. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, gardening and taking occasional trips to casinos. He was a proud member of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Greg will be remembered for his sense of humor and his fun-loving personality.

Cremation has taken place by Neptune Cremation Services. As believers, we know Greg is healthy and happy in God’s living arms.

At Greg’s request, there will be no services.