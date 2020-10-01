January 24, 1960—September 24, 2020

Gregory “Greg” Lee Rismoen, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Sept. 24, 2020 after battling Pneumonia. He was born to Leonard and Joyce Rismoen in Longview, Wash., on Jan. 24, 1960. Greg graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1978. He moved to Phoenix, AZ in 2011 with his longtime girlfriend Cindra McKee. He worked in construction, as a millwright, and most recently for a security company working at car shows, professional ballgames and other events in the Phoenix area.

Greg loved spending time with his grandbabies, spending pool time with friends, watching football (he was a huge Seahawks fan), camping, and most recently a new hobby hand carving wood into beautiful cars and trucks. He was very loved and will be missed by all.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, an infant sister Karen Rismoen, a sister-in-law Cindy Rismoen, and his grandparents.