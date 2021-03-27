February 11, 1967 — March 7, 2021

Gregory Dean Anderson, 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, in Turlock, Calif.

Greg was born on February 11, 1967, in Turlock, Calif., to parents Judy and Lance Anderson. He graduated from Turlock Christian High School as a proud member of the Class of 1986. After school, Greg followed his love for cooking, traveling and outdoor activities in his career. From managing local restaurants and working as a camp chef in an Alaskan fishing camp to gaining success as a commercial truck driver and driving instructor for various firms from California to Washington, he spread his love of life to everyone he met.

Greg had a large charismatic personality from an early age and throughout the years quickly amassed a list of wild adventures and hijinks with his brothers and many friends. Greg enjoyed family camping and fishing trips, as well as extended family vacations. Career opportunities brought him to Washington, where he raised his children (Hunter and Montana).