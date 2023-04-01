LONGVIEW—Greg was a man of incredible inner and outer strength, (I can do anything through Him who gives me strength Phi 4:13). There was nothing he was afraid of, unless you count snakes; but even then he would wrangle one if needed.

Greg cherished family and friends, our gatherings and celebrations. Perhaps, the most significant of all, his grandchildren: Savannah Yokel, Rylie Yokel, and Thomas Garlick bringing an abundance of joy to his life. His granddaughter, Savannah, always struck a joyful note in his heart every time she played her violin at a performance. Greg was ambitious and diligent in everything he did. His yard was impeccable. He fished, he clam dug (not to mention the 100’s of times he helped others get their limit too), he built things, he camped and he traveled driving state to state collecting rocks and other mementos along the roadway after retiring from Cowlitz County Road Department in 2010 working 33.5 years. Greg met the love of his life, Tamie, before graduating from RAL High School in 1976 where he wrestled going to state. They were married 45.5 years.