Dec. 29, 1937—Oct. 8, 2022
Longtime local resident Granville R. Oswalt 84 of Longview, Washington was born December 29, 1937, in Astoria, Oregon and passed away October 8, 2022. He graduated from R.A. Long in 1956 and married Janice Neumiller that same year.
Granville was a retired millwright. Fondly known as Red or Granny. Hobbies included gardening and woodworking. He was known at the local farmers markets for his wood toys and outdoor furniture.
Survivors include three children: Teresa McKee (Jonathan), Tamara Oswalt (Larry) and Scott Oswalt (Sloane) and three grandchildren: Jeremy McKee (Ranae), Mathew McKee (Candi) and Hannah Gartner (Roy). Eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice J. Oswalt; his brothers, Donald “Ted” and Terrence Oswalt; his parents: father, Robert L. Oswalt, who passed when he was 4. His mom, Veda and stepfather, Lloyd Zephner.
A memorial service is planned for October 22, at 10 a.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.