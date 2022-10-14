Dec. 29, 1937—Oct. 8, 2022

Longtime local resident Granville R. Oswalt 84 of Longview, Washington was born December 29, 1937, in Astoria, Oregon and passed away October 8, 2022. He graduated from R.A. Long in 1956 and married Janice Neumiller that same year.

Granville was a retired millwright. Fondly known as Red or Granny. Hobbies included gardening and woodworking. He was known at the local farmers markets for his wood toys and outdoor furniture.

Survivors include three children: Teresa McKee (Jonathan), Tamara Oswalt (Larry) and Scott Oswalt (Sloane) and three grandchildren: Jeremy McKee (Ranae), Mathew McKee (Candi) and Hannah Gartner (Roy). Eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice J. Oswalt; his brothers, Donald “Ted” and Terrence Oswalt; his parents: father, Robert L. Oswalt, who passed when he was 4. His mom, Veda and stepfather, Lloyd Zephner.

A memorial service is planned for October 22, at 10 a.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock.