Grant Andon Kelsey
December 28, 1940 — April 25, 2021

Grant Kelsey, our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, rests in the Lord. Grant was born at home in Toledo, Ohio, but lived many years in the Longview, Wash., area, raising his family here. He spent the last four years in North Idaho.

Grant is survived by his wife, Sharon Kelsey; his daughters Sheila Panteleeff and Shelly Durie, his sisters Georgia Jacobs and Jeannette Hogarty, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We will see you in the morning dear one.

