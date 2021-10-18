 Skip to main content
Graham Henning
Graham Henning

Graham Henning

Aug. 3, 1936 — Oct. 13, 2021

Graham Henning passed away Oct 13 at the Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Survivors include his sister, Lynne Rowan, of Norfolk, Nebraska; his first wife, Janet (Bill) Pontious of Longview; his children, Ruthann (Bryan) Brown, of Kelso, and Scott (Mandy) Henning, of Shawnee, Kansas; his spouse, Janice Weich of Fruita, Colorado; his daughters, Kelli (John) Reiter, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Traci (Jim) Carnahan, of Blackhawk, Colorado; plus, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. June 25 in Norfolk, Nebraska, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

People wishing to honor Graham's memory may make donations to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506; or to their favorite charity.

