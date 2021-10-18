Aug. 3, 1936 — Oct. 13, 2021
Graham Henning passed away Oct 13 at the Aspen Ridge Alzheimer’s Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Survivors include his sister, Lynne Rowan, of Norfolk, Nebraska; his first wife, Janet (Bill) Pontious of Longview; his children, Ruthann (Bryan) Brown, of Kelso, and Scott (Mandy) Henning, of Shawnee, Kansas; his spouse, Janice Weich of Fruita, Colorado; his daughters, Kelli (John) Reiter, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Traci (Jim) Carnahan, of Blackhawk, Colorado; plus, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. June 25 in Norfolk, Nebraska, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
People wishing to honor Graham’s memory may make donations to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506; or to their favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.