Grace Richardson

On June 12, 2020 Grace Evelyn (Williams) Richardson joyfully went to be with the Lord in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on October 20, 1931 in Olympia, Washington to Harold and Jessie Williams, and was raised in Longview. Grace had great strength, wit and sense of humor. She was an avid gardener, even in the desert climate of Arizona where she lived for many years. Some of her fondest memories were annual high school reunions with classmates and lifelong friend, Marj Ahrens, and the Williams family reunions with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.