October 20, 1931—June 12, 2020
On June 12, 2020 Grace Evelyn (Williams) Richardson joyfully went to be with the Lord in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on October 20, 1931 in Olympia, Washington to Harold and Jessie Williams, and was raised in Longview. Grace had great strength, wit and sense of humor. She was an avid gardener, even in the desert climate of Arizona where she lived for many years. Some of her fondest memories were annual high school reunions with classmates and lifelong friend, Marj Ahrens, and the Williams family reunions with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Grace took great pride in raising six children, all of whom survive her: Nancy (Richardson) Smith, Katherine (Richardson) Benge, James Richardson, Larry Richardson, Lurenna (Richardson) Kehrig, and Gary Richardson. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her sister, Marie Robbins, 2 sisters-in-law and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Williams and Bruce Armstrong.
Galatians 2:20 was one of Grace’s favorite scriptures. She was a committed Christian and we rejoice that she is with the Lord. Condolences can be sent to the family at https://www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com/guestbook/grace-richardson.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.