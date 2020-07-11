Grace Richardson
October 20, 1931—June 12, 2020

On June 12, 2020 Grace Evelyn (Williams) Richardson joyfully went to be with the Lord in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on October 20, 1931 in Olympia, Washington to Harold and Jessie Williams, and was raised in Longview. Grace had great strength, wit and sense of humor. She was an avid gardener, even in the desert climate of Arizona where she lived for many years. Some of her fondest memories were annual high school reunions with classmates and lifelong friend, Marj Ahrens, and the Williams family reunions with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Grace took great pride in raising six children, all of whom survive her: Nancy (Richardson) Smith, Katherine (Richardson) Benge, James Richardson, Larry Richardson, Lurenna (Richardson) Kehrig, and Gary Richardson. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her sister, Marie Robbins, 2 sisters-in-law and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Williams and Bruce Armstrong.

Galatians 2:20 was one of Grace’s favorite scriptures. She was a committed Christian and we rejoice that she is with the Lord. Condolences can be sent to the family at https://www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com/guestbook/grace-richardson.

