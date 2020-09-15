September 12, 1935—September 9, 2020
Grace L. Kennedy, 84, of Longview passed away on September 9, 2020. She was born September 12, 1935 in Greenbush, Minnesota to then reside in Longview in 1945. Her career was working with the Longview School District in the cafeteria. She was an active member of the School Food Service Association. She is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Kennedy and son, Steve Kennedy.
Mom loved the Lord, her family and friends, her church and community with all her heart.
She will be greatly missed!
An “In Loving Memory” service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on September 22, 2020 at 1 pm with Pastor Craig Hafterson officiating. Those wishing to contribute in her memory, please do at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.