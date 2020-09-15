Grace L. Kennedy, 84, of Longview passed away on September 9, 2020. She was born September 12, 1935 in Greenbush, Minnesota to then reside in Longview in 1945. Her career was working with the Longview School District in the cafeteria. She was an active member of the School Food Service Association. She is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Kennedy and son, Steve Kennedy.