Grace Jewel Baker

Jan. 10, 1924 — Feb. 13, 2022

Jewel Baker, a longtime Longview resident, passed February 13 at the age of 98. Jewel was born on January 10, 1924, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where she grew up, attended Lord Byng High School and then took a position with an accounting firm. After the conclusion of World War II, she married her husband, Glenn Baker, who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. In 1953, they moved to Longview where they raised their family of three children and where she lived for nearly 70 years.

Jewel was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented painter, avid reader, golfer, gardener, and in her day she played a mean game of bridge. She was active in the community and donated her time to the Youth & Family Link (Toutle Ranch) Thrift Shop in Longview, an all-volunteer organization providing a variety of services and benefits to local youth and families in Cowlitz County.

Jewel was preceded in death by Glenn, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Beverley; her sons Steve and Greg; her granddaughter, MacKenzie; and her grandson, Jonathan.

She is truly missed.