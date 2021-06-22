January 31, 1937 — June 17, 2021

Grace Evelyn Meikle Collins went home to be with her Savior and loved ones on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

She was born on January 31, 1937, in Castle Rock, Wash., to John and Julia Meikle. During her childhood, Grace participated in 4-H, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She attended school in Castle Rock and graduated from Kelso High School in 1955. After her graduation, Grace attended Western Washington University where she earned degrees in Life Science and Art and went on to earn her master’s degree.

Shortly after her graduation from college, Grace married Norlin LaRay Collins of Kelso, Wash. They went on to have three children. The family enjoyed their life in Cowlitz County.