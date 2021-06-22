January 31, 1937 — June 17, 2021
Grace Evelyn Meikle Collins went home to be with her Savior and loved ones on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was born on January 31, 1937, in Castle Rock, Wash., to John and Julia Meikle. During her childhood, Grace participated in 4-H, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. She attended school in Castle Rock and graduated from Kelso High School in 1955. After her graduation, Grace attended Western Washington University where she earned degrees in Life Science and Art and went on to earn her master’s degree.
Shortly after her graduation from college, Grace married Norlin LaRay Collins of Kelso, Wash. They went on to have three children. The family enjoyed their life in Cowlitz County.
Grace taught at several schools in the area including Carolls, Toutle Lake, Longview Christian, Columbia Heights Christian Academy and Kelso Christian Academy. She also was a member of The Cowlitz County Camp Fire Association, Daughters of the Pioneers, Cowlitz County Genealogy Society and The Catlin Cemetery Committee. She also was a member and Sunday School teacher at several churches in the area including Kelso Assembly of God, Toutle Lake Community Church, Columbia Heights Assembly of God, Castle Rock Nazarene Church and Castle Rock Christian Church. Grace also started a Boys and Girls Mission Club at her church, where she enjoyed sharing her faith with the next generation.
Grace spent her life serving others and was willing to help those in need. Some of Grace’s hobbies included drawing, sewing, rock collecting, cooking and playing music. She also enjoyed discovering new places and took many road trips across America and managed to visit each state except Hawaii. Her interest in family genealogy led her to compile, write and self-publish her book titled “Ever Onward.”
Grace is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and husband. Her surviving family members include sister Bertha Brown; children Kathryn Collins, Paul Collins and Rebecca Allen and their spouses, Lisa Collins and Scott Allen; her grandchildren Keith, Lisa, Brian, Lachelle, Kennedi; and a great-grandchild, Merida.
Grace’s family would like to extend an invitation to family and friends in a celebration of life at the Castle Rock Christian Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.