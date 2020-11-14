August 11, 1932—November 10, 2020
Grace Chapman-Sapp was accepted into her heavenly home the evening of November 10, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She passed away in the company of her family.
Grace was born August 11, 1932 in Amarillo, Texas to Charlie and Meady Heddin. She married Donald Warren “Sam” Chapman January 12, 1950. Their first home was in Abernathy, Texas where son Val and daughter Viki were born. The family moved to Cascade Locks, Oregon in 1954 where daughter Viva was born. In 1965 Longview became home where son Van was born.
The family attended Robert Gray Baptist Church. She was active in Women’s Missionary Union, Vacation Bible School and other church activities.
Two years after Sam’s passing in 1999, a friendship with a church friend, Robert “Bob” Sapp rekindled and developed into a loving relationship. They were married in 2002. Bob brought with him a new family of six that Grace loved dearly.
Grace took much pleasure and comfort in her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith sustained her and gave her solace through a prolonged illness during her last years.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Sapp, her four children, Bob’s six children as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
