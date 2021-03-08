 Skip to main content
Gordon Robert Sproed
Gordon Robert Sproed

April 12, 1931 — February 17, 2021

Current Kelso, Washington, resident Gordon Robert Sproed passed away February 17, 2021, at his residence.

At his request, no service will be held.

