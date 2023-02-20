July 21, 1940—Feb. 3, 2023

Gordon F. Robinson passed away on February 3rd 2023 at the age of 82. He was born in Prosser Washington on July 21st 1940 to Sylvia and William Robinson. His family briefly moved to Missouri but eventually ended up in Longview where he attended RA Long Highschool. Gordon loved cars. Shortly after high school he and his brother Bob founded the first “untouchables Car club.” Gordon eventually left Longview and traveled throughout the west learning different trades along the way. He was very proud of the trades he had learned throughout his life and would often tell tales of different work experiences. He moved back to the Longview area for a few years but eventually settled east of the mountains in Moses Lake.

Gordon was the ultimate tinkerer and had a wonderful knack for solving problems. He would rather build something than have to buy it. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He would spend many days on the lake with Maggie, his Scottie dog and fishing partner.

After Gordon retired, he began going to the Moses Lake Senior center where he made many new friends. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and was known to always have something humorous to say.

Gordon was proceeded in death by his Mother Sylvia and Father William, his brothers Bob and Jim, his infant sister Mary Louise, His Grandchildren Ryan and Joshalyn, and his Little Angel Kathy Haworth. He is survived by his sisters: Shirley and Betty; his daughter, Lori and her husband Danny; his son Scott and his wife Sherry; his Grandchildren: Terry, Alan and Danielle; and six great-grandchildren.

The family asks that everyone who knew him celebrate his life in their own way, whether it be enjoying time with friends or out on a lake fishing the day away.