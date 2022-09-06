March 30, 1928 — Aug. 31, 2022

Gordon Clifford Ferrell died August 31, 2022, at the age of 94, at home with loved ones by his side.

He was born March 30, 1928, in Longview, Washington, to Harry and Marion Ferrell.

In 1948, he graduated from R.A. Long High School where he played basketball and football. Later, he was inducted into the R.A. Long Hall of Fame.

He graduated from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, with a degree in business administration. It was there where he met his wife, Connie Bailey. They married August 12, 1950, and recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Gordon joined the family business, Ferrell Lumber Company, with his father and two brothers. He actively was involved in the lumber yards for 42 years and expanded them to include five home centers in Washington and Oregon.

Gordon served on the board of directors of the Longview Country Club; on the vestry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; and was a member of Kiwanis, the Longview Chamber of Commerce, and the ’23 Club.

Gordon loved Longview, his family, traveling all over the world, and his home in Hawaii.

He enjoyed many years playing golf and tennis. He looked forward to Friday Lunch with a special group of friends, “The Jolly Boys,” at the Longview Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyndon and Eldon; and a sister, Joyce Grendon.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; three daughters, Cynthia Ferrell of Cascais, Portugal, Kathryn (Mario) Menconi of Tacoma, Washington, and Linda (Jim) Deller, of Bothell, Washington; a brother-in-law, Daniel Bailey of Eugene, Oregon; six grandchildren, Andrew Deller, Megan Rothman, Danielle Menconi, Bryan Ferrell, Nicholas Deller and Amy Deller; two great-grandsons, Rome Rothman and Jack Deller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for 3 p.m. Friday, September 9, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

The family requests any gestures of condolence be made to a charity of your choice or to The Tuberculosis Alliance 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Springs, MD 20910