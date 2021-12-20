 Skip to main content
Gordon Bergquist

Jan. 28, 1951 — Sept. 28, 2021

In late September 2021, Gordon L. Bergquist passed away of natural causes in his Portland apartment. Gordon was 70.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Bergquist; father and mother, Albert Bergquist and Dorothy Bergquist; brother Vernon Bergquist; and sisters Susan Bergquist, Lois Westrick and Nadine Westrick. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Sukovaty; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Gordon graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1969. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington State College and a master’s degree from Washington State University-Vancouver.

Gordon worked many years at Crown Zellerbach’s paper mill in West Linn. He also taught school in Vancouver schools.

Gordon was a volunteer for various houseless causes as he worked with the Right to Dream 2 program in Portland and often volunteered with various church groups who provided outreach at houseless camps around Portland.

Gordon loved music. He often played his guitar and keyboard for his friends and participated in praise and worship portions of his church services. Gordon was a passionate sports fan as he held season tickets for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon’s family is planning a celebration of life with dates pending.

