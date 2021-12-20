Gordon Bergquist

Jan. 28, 1951 — Sept. 28, 2021
In late September 2021, Gordon L. Bergquist passed away of natural causes in his Portland apartment. Gordon was 70.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Bergquist; father and mother, Albert Bergquist and Dorothy Bergquist; brother Vernon Bergquist; and sisters Susan Bergquist, Lois Westrick and Nadine Westrick. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Sukovaty; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Gordon graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1969. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington State College and a master’s degree from Washington State University-Vancouver.
Gordon worked many years at Crown Zellerbach’s paper mill in West Linn. He also taught school in Vancouver schools.
Gordon was a volunteer for various houseless causes as he worked with the Right to Dream 2 program in Portland and often volunteered with various church groups who provided outreach at houseless camps around Portland.
Gordon loved music. He often played his guitar and keyboard for his friends and participated in praise and worship portions of his church services. Gordon was a passionate sports fan as he held season tickets for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks.
Gordon’s family is planning a celebration of life with dates pending.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.