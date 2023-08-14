Feb. 5, 1938—Aug. 3, 2023
WOODLAND—Gloria Rae Almer, 85, of Woodland WA, passed away on August 3, 2023. She was born on February 5, 1938. Gloria will be remembered for her fun-loving and creative spirit, kind-hearted nature, and strong determination.
Gloria had a variety of interests and hobbies that brought her joy throughout her life. She had a talent for beading, creating beautiful and intricate jewelry pieces. Her artistic side also extended to painting, where she would capture the beauty of nature and the world around her on canvas. Additionally, Gloria enjoyed scrapbooking, preserving precious memories and moments for her loved ones to cherish. She found peace and solace in the outdoors, where she would often spend her time exploring nature’s wonders.
Gloria is survived by her loving children: Kay Suedel, Lydia Rainey, Scott Eckel, and Wade Whitney. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Belt, and her daughter, Vonda Whitney.
A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held in Woodland, WA on September 9. Family and friends will gather to share memories, stories, and honor the remarkable life of Gloria Rae Almer.
In memory of Gloria, her family kindly requests that donations be made to a local charity of your choice, as she was a strong advocate for giving back to the community.
Gloria touched the hearts of many during her time with us, and her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
