May 26, 1942 — July 8, 2022

Gloria Jane Jacobs (Fleck) passed away on Friday, July 8, with her husband of 60 years at her side. She loved growing up on her father’s farm on Clark Creek and spoke of it often. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1960 and on June 23, 1962, she married Gary Jacobs. Gloria was a beautiful, caring, outgoing person who loved life, her family, her cats and her home.

Gloria enjoyed watching birds, especially hummingbirds. Her flowers decorated the house and yard every year. She was a wonderful homemaker, cook, mother, friend and life companion.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Robb; daughter-in-law, Angela; grandson, Garret; granddaughter, Haley; and great-grandson, Noah. She also is survived by her brother, Mel Fleck, and his wife, Carol.

She was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Lora and Linda; her parents, Julius and Megdaline Fleck; her parents-in-law, “Liz” and Jesse Jacobs; and two brothers-in-law, Zane and Darrell Jacobs.

Gloria enjoyed going to the beach, playing poker machines, fishing, camping and grouse hunting. She was a great shot with her .22 rifle. She enjoyed cruising logging roads looking for deer and elk. Gloria really liked football and looked forward to the season every year. Go Cougs! How could a man be so lucky in marriage? A dream come true!

Gloria will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, please, donate to Community Home Health & Hospice. They were such a help in a time of need. As per her and the family’s wishes, there will be no public service.