July 28, 1956 — April 27, 2021

Gloria J. Wills, 64, of Longview passed away on April 27, 2021, after a valiant fight against Alzheimer’s.

She married Allen Wills on May 4, 1972. She is survived by Michelle (Mike) White; and her grandchildren: Jordan and Daniel Davis, and Haley, Dylan and Taylor White. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Ellis Mitchell; her daughter, Sherry Rodriguez; and several siblings.

Gloria was a longtime employee of Safeway. She loved attending any activity that involved her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. May 8, 2021, at 267 Ranch Road, Kelso, Wash.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations of backpacks and/or school supplies.