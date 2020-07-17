× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 7, 1947—July 13, 2020

Gloria (Fittro) Melville, a life-long resident of Longview, WA, passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 73 peacefully at her home. She is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Marv Melville; her children, Lonnie (Sherri) Brewer, granddaughter, Tierra Coalman; Dan Brewer; Wendi (Morall) Olson, grandchildren, Matti Olson, Rachelle (Teagan) Winters, and Dakota (Rachel) Olson; stepsons, Brett Melville; Dane Backman, grandchildren, Hudson and Josie Backman; stepdaughters, Stacie Melville, grandchildren, Jacob Carroll and Ty Brown; Kamber (Tyler) Johnson; siblings, Gladys White, Jan Knudsen, Jerry Fittro, Roger Fittro and Margie Graves.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Hilda Fittro; siblings, Betty Harris, Karen Fittro, Grace Underwood, Dorothy Slade, Judy Hall, Jack Fittro, Don (Shorty) Fittro, Bob Fittro, and Bill Fittro.

Gloria was born in Longview, WA, on March 7, 1947. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1964 and attended beauty school where she became a beautician (a passion that she carried on for many years).