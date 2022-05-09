 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenn Charles Haas II

March 8, 1946 — April 11, 2022

Glenn passed from natural causes on April 11, 2022, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical. He was widowed at the time.

He was preceded in death by Paula in 2011. He leaves four children, Ron Whisenant of California; Dawn Woods of Kelso, Washington; Jennifer Leopold of Colorado; and Buffy Harper of Vancouver, Washington. He also is survived by one sister, Laureen Haas of North Carolina.

He requested no formal services.

