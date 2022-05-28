Sept. 23, 1939 — May 25, 2022

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Washougal Memorial Cemetery for Glen D. Murray, who died Tuesday, May 25, 2022, in Longview Washington.

Mr. Murray had lived in Kelso Washington since 2008 and was retired from Georgia Pacific since 2001.

Survivors include his widow, Barbara (Nelson) Murray, at home; son William Murray (Stephanie) of Warrenton Oregon; daughter Julia Hennessee (Gary) of Longview Washington; brother Rodney Murray; sister Cheryl Axon; three grandsons, Adam Murray (Crystal), Joshua James and Andrew Murray (Emily); granddaughter Danielle Murray; and three great-grandchildren.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Edna; and brother Larry.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington; to the Alzheimer’s Association; or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, Washington, is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com.