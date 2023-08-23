Aug. 17, 1934—Aug. 16, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—Gladys Mae (Schaffran) Gallow left this earth on August 16, 2023. She was 88 years young.

Gladys was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, aunt, cousin and friend. She was very active and enjoyed being with her family, cooking, playing cards, working in her yard, crocheting and reading her Bible.

Gladys worked at Drew’s grocery store in Toutle and the Weyerhaeuser Pulp Employee’s Federal Credit Union. For a short while she co-owned the lower lodge at Mt. St. Helen’s where she quickly became known for her blueberry pies.

She was preceded in death by father Ernest Schaffran and mother Ellen (Anderson) Schaffran, husband Joseph Gallow, brothers Robert and Clarence Schaffran, sister Vera Duchsherer and son-in-law Mike Swihart.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Lori Gallow and Ellen Swihart, grandson Brandon Swihart, granddaughters Kristy Burch and Chelsea (Scott) Rinabarger, great grandchildren Chasen and Braden Swihart and Piper Rinabarger, brother Russ (Pat) Schaffran, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life for her on Thursday, August 31 at 3:00 p.m. at the Silverlake Cemetery with a reception/potluck at Ellen’s at 2033 Spirit Lake Hwy Castle Rock. Family and friends are welcome.