Gladys Kay Luhn

January 5, 1937—May 17, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Gladys Kay (Fletcher) Luhn passed away on May 17, 2020. Kay was born January 5, 1937 in Toledo, Washington to Darwin and Estena Fletcher. Kay lived in Winlock, Washington through her youth and graduated in 1954 from Winlock High School. After high school Kay worked as a bookkeeper in Tacoma before returning to Winlock to marry the love of her life Neil Luhn in 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before Neil’s death in November of 2019.
Kay loved her immediate family, her large extended family and her friends. And they were many, as Kay spent most of her adult life in Longview. Neil’s job took them to Reedsport, Oregon for several years where they enjoyed life on the coast before returning to family and friends in retirement.
Over the years, Kay was joyfully involved with her church. She expressed her creative spirit in a variety of crafts and sewing projects. She also enjoyed spending time antiquing. Kay worked for a period of time in the Longview Daily News circulation department, and used her creative skills helping customers with their framing projects at “The Finishing Touch” frame shop in Reedsport.
Kay is survived by her children, Greg (Leila) Luhn, Scott (Marlene) Luhn, Beth (Tom) Gunn, Lynette (John) Berry; by her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; by her sister JoAnn Foster of Winlock. In addition to her husband Neil, Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sharon Backman and by brothers-in-law Paul Foster and Milford Backman.
Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to FISH of Cowlitz County (PO Box 135, Longview, WA 98632) or Child Evangelism Fellowship, Lower Columbia chapter (PO Box 2055, Longview, WA 98632) can be made in her name.
