Gladys Kay Luhn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 5, 1937—May 17, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Gladys Kay (Fletcher) Luhn passed away on May 17, 2020. Kay was born January 5, 1937 in Toledo, Washington to Darwin and Estena Fletcher. Kay lived in Winlock, Washington through her youth and graduated in 1954 from Winlock High School. After high school Kay worked as a bookkeeper in Tacoma before returning to Winlock to marry the love of her life Neil Luhn in 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before Neil’s death in November of 2019.

Kay loved her immediate family, her large extended family and her friends. And they were many, as Kay spent most of her adult life in Longview. Neil’s job took them to Reedsport, Oregon for several years where they enjoyed life on the coast before returning to family and friends in retirement.

Over the years, Kay was joyfully involved with her church. She expressed her creative spirit in a variety of crafts and sewing projects. She also enjoyed spending time antiquing. Kay worked for a period of time in the Longview Daily News circulation department, and used her creative skills helping customers with their framing projects at “The Finishing Touch” frame shop in Reedsport.