Nov. 7, 1924 — Dec. 23, 2021

Gisela Suttles went home to Jesus on December 23, 2021. She was 97 years old.

Gisela was born the youngest of eight children to Georg and Lisette Kronier on November 7, 1924, in Cassel, Germany. Her family moved to Wiesbaden where she grew up. She served as a personal nurse to her father during World War II, showing great courage on many occasions to get the medicine he needed and in protecting a Jewish family as SS officers commandeered their home for the night. Her father never joined the Nazi party. She helped run the family restaurant.

Soon after, she met and married American soldier and fiddle player Leslie Suttles on May 28, 1948, in Germany. They came to America in 1949. They had three children: two sons, George and Sherman (Renee), and a daughter, Rose (Michael Wallace). Gisela loved her grandchildren: Ryan Suttles (Rachel), Jarod Suttles (Anna), Molly Gonzales (Greg), Christina Brusco (Mike), Taylor Wallace (Carey), and Shane Wallace (Andrea). She was also close to her great-grandchildren. Gisela was preceded in death by her husband and son George as well as parents and siblings.

Gisela loved this country and became a citizen in 1969. Besides being a wonderful wife and mother, she had many interests. She was a gourmet cook, seamstress, natural medicine enthusiast, gardener and coin collector. All ages, young and old, valued time spent with her. Her faith always was her source of courage and strength. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. People who wish to, can donate to the Longview Hospice or to Gideon Bibles.