Aug. 27, 1946 — Aug. 9, 2021
Gill Elmer Ellingson, 74, passed away peacefully at Angel’s View Adult Family Home in Longview, Wash., on August 9, 2021, with his loving wife, Phyllis, by his side.
Gill was diagnosed with multiple myeloma nine years ago and a melanoma skin cancer five years ago. He underwent various chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments at OHSU and at the PeaceHealth St. John Cancer Center.
Gill was born to Elmer M. Ellingson and Doris (Richter) Ellingson on August 27, 1946, in Chehalis, Wash. His family lived in the Boistfort Valley, and Gill’s early years were spent on the family’s small farm.
Gill was a cheerful lad who loved playing with his little dog Muffins; filling his pockets with treasures; fishing in the nearby creek; and honing his teasing skills when his sister, Gail, was born. Gill played Little League Baseball and enjoyed camping trips with his family and visiting extended family members in Seattle and Chehalis.
Gill graduated from Boistfort High School in 1964. During his senior year of high school, he served as ASB president and king of the annual May Day festivities. After high school, Gill worked nights during the summer driving a pea combine, harvesting peas from the valley farms for the cannery.
Gill earned an AA degree from Centralia Community College, then transferred to Central Washington University, where he earned a bachelor’s in education degree. Gill was assigned to do his student teaching at St. Helens Elementary School in Longview, where Phyllis Quinlin was a second-grade teacher. Gill and Phyllis became a couple and were married on March 23, 1974, at the Longview Community Church. Gill later earned his master’s of education degree from Portland State University.
Gill’s first teaching assignment was at Columbia Heights Elementary School, followed by Kessler, Columbia Valley Gardens, Olympic, and Robert Gray elementary schools. Gill was a kind and empathetic teacher, and years later when he saw his former students around town, he was always interested in their lives and careers.
After Gill and Phyllis were married, they were fortunate to be able to travel during summers when they weren’t taking college classes to improve their teaching. In 1986, they took their children, Kate and Tom, to Sweden to celebrate midsummer with friends Gill had met while on a motorcycle tour around Europe and Ireland years ago with a fellow from college. They also visited the family Phyllis lived with in Swindon, England, where she taught for a year before she and Gill were married. They enjoyed road trips to Minnesota to visit Phyllis’s twin sister Sandra’s family, and they counted down the hours until they rolled into Wall Drug in South Dakota, while Phyllis rewarded Kate and Tom with stickers for good behavior in the back seat. Visits with relatives on the East Coast were highlights, along with vacations in Hawaii, Europe, and Mexico. Gill and Phyllis also traveled to Hong Kong, Beijing, and Tokyo, and enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with friends.
Because Gill was flexible and easy going, he was a perfect traveling companion. Gill treasured his fishing excursions with friends on their boats and the trip he took with a small band of fellows to Hawaii for a UW football game. Everywhere Gill went for 30 years, he jogged, and his sense of direction served him well because he always managed to show up back at the hotel.
Gill was a very involved father and shared in all parenting duties. He encouraged Katie in tennis and cheerleading; and Tom in youth soccer, Western Bambino, golf, and basketball. He also enjoyed all of their friends and was proud of all of their accomplishments. He watched all sports, paying particular attention to the Washington Huskies, the Seahawks, and the Mariners.
Gill was an avid fisherman, and his brother, Dick, shared tips about fly fishing and tying flies. He looked forward to smelt dipping every year and enjoyed smoking and pickling them to share, and he devoured the lutefisk at the Sons of Norway’s annual feast. He joined his sister Gail’s hiking group and together they climbed Mount St. Helens.
Gill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Doris Ellingson, of Chehalis; his brother, Richard Stearns; as well as extended family members.
Gill is survived by Phyllis, his loving wife of 47 years, of Longview; his daughter, Kate (partner Tim Nagel), of Lincoln, Nebraska; his son, Tom (wife Terra) and granddaughters Quinlin Emilie, age 10, and Drew Avery, age 8, of Austin, TX; his sisters, Gail (husband Barry) Panush of Curtis, Wash., and Vivian Rusk of Hamilton, Mont. He also is survived by numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.
Gill had a strong Christian faith, and he studied the Bible and books and articles written by religious leaders. He lived his life dedicated to God, his family, and kind and trusted friends.
We will miss Gill’s loving, humble, and grateful heart, but rejoice that he is no longer in pain. His great sense of humor eased us all as we managed his illness. A family celebration of Gill’s life will be held at a later date.
Our family is grateful for the love and support shown to Gill by the doctors, nurses, and staff at OHSU, the PeaceHealth St. John Cancer Center, Beacon Hill Rehabilitation, Assured Home Health, Angel’s View Adult Family Home, and Community Home Health and Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
Cremation has taken place at Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel, Kelso, Washington.
