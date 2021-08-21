Gill Elmer Ellingson

Gill’s first teaching assignment was at Columbia Heights Elementary School, followed by Kessler, Columbia Valley Gardens, Olympic, and Robert Gray elementary schools. Gill was a kind and empathetic teacher, and years later when he saw his former students around town, he was always interested in their lives and careers.

After Gill and Phyllis were married, they were fortunate to be able to travel during summers when they weren’t taking college classes to improve their teaching. In 1986, they took their children, Kate and Tom, to Sweden to celebrate midsummer with friends Gill had met while on a motorcycle tour around Europe and Ireland years ago with a fellow from college. They also visited the family Phyllis lived with in Swindon, England, where she taught for a year before she and Gill were married. They enjoyed road trips to Minnesota to visit Phyllis’s twin sister Sandra’s family, and they counted down the hours until they rolled into Wall Drug in South Dakota, while Phyllis rewarded Kate and Tom with stickers for good behavior in the back seat. Visits with relatives on the East Coast were highlights, along with vacations in Hawaii, Europe, and Mexico. Gill and Phyllis also traveled to Hong Kong, Beijing, and Tokyo, and enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with friends.