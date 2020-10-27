Gilbert Allan Carter

Gilbert Allen Carter

September 22, 1945 — October 13, 2020

Gilbert Allen Carter (Gil) of Kelso, Washington, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Longview, Wash., on September 22, 1945, to Marion and Beatrice Carter. At the age of 17, Gil joined the Army. He often shared stories of his time overseas in Germany. Gil returned home from the Army at the age of 20 and not long after, he began working at Weyerhaeuser. He retired from the company after 36 years.

Gilbert loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and belonged to and served in various organizations throughout the years including the Cowlitz County ABATE, American Legion (35 years), the Black Horse Regiment. He also served as a Chaplain of the Toutle Valley Post 10882. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, North American Hunting Club and a charter member of the North American Fishing Club. He enjoyed contributing to charities such as the St. Labre Indian School of Montana and fundraising events including Jumbo's Memorial Toy Run.