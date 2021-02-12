 Skip to main content
Gertrude Lee Newkirk
Gertrude Lee Newkirk

June 14, 1943—January 22, 2021

Gertrude Lee Newkirk passed away January 22, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Margaret Adelaide Ellis (Nee Carrier) and Emrys Daniels (Ed) Ellis on June 14, 1943 and raised in Rainier, Ore. A more complete story of her life can be found at the following link:

https://www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries-archive/gertrude-trudy-newkirk

