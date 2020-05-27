June 25, 1921 – April 21, 2020
Gertrude Ethyl Woodward was born to Evelyn Holden of Kelso and Chester Dilley of Yakima on June 25, 1921. She graduated from Selah High School. Gertrude was a clerk for JC Penney, a housewife who took care of her family, and she volunteered at Kelso Schools. Gertrude married on April 21, 1945 to Clarence G. Woodward.
She was a member of Kalama VFW Auxiliary. Although she didn’t quite make it to 100, the “energizer bunny” kept going and going. She crocheted Afghans for every family member and baby blankets. Gertrude wrote letters and sent Hallmark cards to everyone she knew for every possible occasion, especially Christmas. She never missed a Mariners game on TV. The first game she attended, she got hit in the head with a baseball. Fortunately she wasn’t severely hurt and still loved her Mariners. Gertrude was loved by everyone. She was kind, generous, and no one ever said a bad word about her.
Gertrude is survived by her two daughters Caroline (Ron) Nichols, Joy (Dan) Turner, son James (Jaynee) Woodward, 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild and one due in July. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Woodward, 5 sisters and grandson Jeff Walters.
