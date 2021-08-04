May 10, 1956 — July 31, 2021
Gerry entered into Heaven on July 31, 2021.
Gerry Lee Anderson was born May 10, 1956, to Robert and Wilma Anderson in Longview, Washington. He lived most of his life in the Longview-Kelso area. He worked as logger and a souse chef. He loved to cook and was very great at it. He cooked many delicious meals for his family and friends. He was good man who was generous and kind.
Gerry passed away at OHSU from complications related to a serious head injury. We love and miss you brother and friend.
Gerry is survived by sisters Deborah Anderson Knapp of Clarkston and Gail Anderson of Longview; daughter Genna in Michigan; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and his paternal and fraternal grandparents.
Crown Memorial and Mortuary in Portland, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements. We want to give heartfelt thank you to those at OHSU that tried so hard to save him.
