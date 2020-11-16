In the late hours of November 4, 2020 Germaine A. Verage passed into the loving arms of Jesus. The eldest of five children born to Henry and Minnie VanDaalwyk Kilsdonk on May 4, 1927 in Kimberly, Wisconsin, she often spoke of the loving home she was raised in where she was taught the importance of faith, family and friends. After graduating from Kimberly High School, where she focused on her clerical skills, she went to work in the office at Kimberly Clark Mill. Wanting to spread her wings, Germaine came to Longview to visit her aunt who introduced her to John Joseph Verage, also a transplant from Wisconsin. They fell in love and were married on October 4, 1958.

Prior to having her family, Germaine worked as a bookkeeper for Frienlander Jewelers and for Tolleycraft. John and Germaine were blessed with four daughters and her career as a homemaker began. She was the quintessential mother who made clothes for her kids, cooked wonderful meals, always had something freshly baked in the kitchen, helped with homework and always had time for a card game with her girls. Most importantly, she taught us about building a relationship with Jesus, to support your family and friends in good times and bad, to give a full day’s work for a full day’s pay and to help those in need. All these lessons we learned through her example. After the girls were in school full-time Germaine worked as a clerk for Weight Watchers for 35 years making many long-lasting friendships.