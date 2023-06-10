Aug. 11, 1937—May 17, 2023

CENTRALIA—Geraldine (Geri) Parker died May 17, 2023, in Centralia, WA. Geri was born August 11, 1937, in Tuckaceggee, NC to Ralph and Essie Ashe. She had nine siblings. Geri married Wayne Parker, and later moved to Washington State.

Geri was a hard worker and held many jobs in addition to raising her three sons. On her 21st birthday, she picked 21 sacks of cucumbers! She also cleaned houses, worked at Columbia View Nursing Home, Phil’s Highway Mart, Hendrickson’s Meat Lockers and retired after 17 years as a deckhand on the Wahkiakum Ferry.

Geri loved fishing, gardening, going to High School basketball and football games, spending time with family and trips to the “casinaa”. If Geri was your friend, she was a friend for life. She was a sweet woman and loving mother and grandmother.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bea, Carolyn, Rena and Pearl, brothers Coy and Charles and her son Kenny Parker.

She is survived by sisters Barbara Phillips and Linda Harmon of NC and brother Ralph (Junior), of Grays River, WA, her sons Kelly Parker (Denise) of Scottsdale, AZ and Kyle Parker (Shari) of Cathlamet, WA, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on June 25, 2023, at the Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet, WA.