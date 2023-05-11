October 28, 1948—May 27, 2023

Geri passed with her sister by her side.

Geri went to Kelso High School. And graduated in 1967. Geri worked for Toutle River Boys Ranch, and Fred Meyer. She retired in 2013.

She liked to travel with her companion Bill Conners. There is a memorial On May 18th at 2:00 at Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Road, Longview, WA.

More Obituary on Steel Chapel website.