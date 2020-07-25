Geraldine Dorothy (Heizelman) Morgan

Gerry was born in Minot, North Dakota October 31, 1938 to parents Otto and Dorothy Heizelman. After the family moved to Longview WA, Gerry attended R.A. Long High school, class of 57. It was there she met the man of her dreams, Russell (Rusty) Sellers Morgan. They married in September and together started building their family with daughters Jeri and Jana followed by their sons Russ Jr and Randy. They moved their family from Longview to Spokane, then to Yakima before finally settling in Kirkland WA. Gerry enjoyed taking her daughters to play at the ocean, watching her boys at the ice rink, dancing with her husband and boating with the whole family and friends. She co-owned a restaurant “The Pleasant Peasant” in down town Kirkland with her friend and neighbor Sharon Evans. After 10 plus years in the business, Gerry retired to full time golf, where she served as Women’s Captain at Inglewood Golf Club in 1998. Gerry loved traveling the world and chasing her grandkids. Gerry and Russ spent many winters golfing in Sunlakes, Arizona where they had a home. It was hard for them to come back to the Seattle cold.