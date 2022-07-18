 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald "Tim" Timothy Reid

Feb. 26, 1957 — July 4, 2022

Tim Reid, age 65, passed away on July 4, from an 11-year battle with Neuroendocrine Pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, of 44 years; son, Dustin and daughter, Katie; as well as eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and family and friends.

A service takes place at 3 p.m. July 24 at Newlife Church, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview, Washington. Fellowship will take place after the service.

