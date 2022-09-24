June 12, 1937 — Sept. 2, 2022

Gerald Readman Brown, 85, passed away from lung cancer September 2, 2022. After graduating from high school, he went directly into the Navy. Never afraid of hard work, Gerald worked alone in the forests of Washington, on the roads across two nations, and in the cold oil fields in Alaska.

Gerald became a loner, living that way most of his life often owning his own businesses.

He leaves behind his lifelong best friend, Roseallene Stearns; his children, Jim R. Brown, Shelli Welch and Greg Jennings; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Roger Brown, Margaret Strueby, E. Hope Gnuschae and Molly Cowlishaw.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hope E. Boyd and John R. Brown; and a brother, Norman R. Brown.

Enjoy the mountains, Jerry.

No service has been scheduled.