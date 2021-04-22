Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Olsen

August 2, 1947 — April 14, 2021
Gerald “Jerry” Olsen, 73, of Longview, Wash., passed away on April 14, 2021. He was born to parents, Daniel Olsen and Catherine Zacher-Olsen on August 2, 1947, on a farm in Rugby, North Dakota. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1965.
Jerry spent his working years as an electrician at Longview Fibre, retiring at the age of 59. His memberships included IBEW, Local 153, and ARRL. Jerry was very adventurous and loved to sail, travel, hike, and do wood work. His witty humor was infectious. Jerry was a father, brother and a friend.
Jerry is survived by brother: Kirk (Tracy) Olsen; children: Sheryl (Jim) Cargill, Daniel (Kristi) Olsen, and David (Lori) Olsen; grandchildren: Michael and Hannah Cargill, Samantha and Megan Olsen, and Mason Olsen; and former spouse: Rebecca Olsen.
Jerry was especially appreciative of his cousin, Ron Olsen’s help and friendship. We always will carry your memory in our hearts.
In lieu of donations, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.
A funeral service will be held for immediate friends and family.
