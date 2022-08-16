 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald "Jerry" N. Hanley

  • 0
Gerald "Jerry" N. Hanley

Aug. 5, 1944—April 26, 2022

Jerry was born in Longview, WA to Marjorie & Donald Hanley on August 5, 1944. He attended Longview schools, graduating in 1962 from R.A. Long High School. Following graduation, Jerry entered the Navy and was stationed on the Midway Aircraft Carrier.

Jerry had a variety of jobs in his years of working. The last of which was Hanley’s Produce on Ocean Beach Hwy.

He is survived by his long time partner, Sheila Fraser; 5 sons: Larry, Jay, James, Tony (Jennifer) and Johnny; sister, Becky; brother, Don (Kat); 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Please join us on August 21, 2022 for a Celebration of Life from 2-4pm at Veterans of Foreign Wars (4311 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News