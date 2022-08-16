Gerald "Jerry" N. Hanley

Aug. 5, 1944—April 26, 2022
Jerry was born in Longview, WA to Marjorie & Donald Hanley on August 5, 1944. He attended Longview schools, graduating in 1962 from R.A. Long High School. Following graduation, Jerry entered the Navy and was stationed on the Midway Aircraft Carrier.
Jerry had a variety of jobs in his years of working. The last of which was Hanley’s Produce on Ocean Beach Hwy.
He is survived by his long time partner, Sheila Fraser; 5 sons: Larry, Jay, James, Tony (Jennifer) and Johnny; sister, Becky; brother, Don (Kat); 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Please join us on August 21, 2022 for a Celebration of Life from 2-4pm at Veterans of Foreign Wars (4311 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.