Gerald "Jerry" N. Hanley

Aug. 5, 1944—April 26, 2022

Jerry was born in Longview, WA to Marjorie & Donald Hanley on August 5, 1944. He attended Longview schools, graduating in 1962 from R.A. Long High School. Following graduation, Jerry entered the Navy and was stationed on the Midway Aircraft Carrier.

Jerry had a variety of jobs in his years of working. The last of which was Hanley’s Produce on Ocean Beach Hwy.

He is survived by his long time partner, Sheila Fraser; 5 sons: Larry, Jay, James, Tony (Jennifer) and Johnny; sister, Becky; brother, Don (Kat); 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Please join us on August 21, 2022 for a Celebration of Life from 2-4pm at Veterans of Foreign Wars (4311 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview).