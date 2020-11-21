November 18, 1941—November 10, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” F. Rust 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born November 18, 1941 to Frank and Lucille Rust. He was raised in Minnesota with his brother Ronald C. Rust. Jerry married Carolynn Stavig in 1960 and they had three children, Ron Rust, Megan Wales and Mavis Rust.
Jerry worked in many fields in his lifetime from tow truck, business owner and semi driver, he was a Cowlitz County Volunteer Fireman for 25 years. he held the rank of Captain for many of those years. In his retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed building bird houses.
Jerri is survived by his brother, Ronald Rust. His children, Ron Rust, Megan Wales and Mavis Rust. A granddaughter Kristijane Fong and her husband Richard and two great granddaughters Kyah and Kierra Fong.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille and his wife, Carolyn.
A service will be announced at a later date.
