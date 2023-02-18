Gerald (Jerry) Edwin Sauer

Sept. 7, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2023

Gerald (Jerry) Edwin Sauer passed in Vancouver, WA on February 6, 2023 after a long illness.

Jerry was born in Portland, OR on September 7, 1941. He spent his early years in the Cedar Hills area and attended Beaverton schools, including Beaverton High School.

Jerry spent over 40 years working for Montgomery Ward. As an adult, Jerry made his home first in Portland, then Vancouver. Jerry finally settled in Kalama when he married Marilyn Rich in 1996. Jerry and Marilyn had a wonderful life together. They enjoyed spending time with their families, gardening, fishing, visiting different Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE) around Washington State, and trips to Reno, NV. One of their passions was supporting Kalama High School sports. Jerry will be remembered as one of the founding members of the Kalama Elders. He attended many sporting events and celebrated Kalama athletes on their Senior Night with flowers and candy bars. Jerry was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, active in the Kelso, Vancouver, and Washington State Grand Aeries.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Sauer, and son Jeffrey Sauer, from his first marriage.

Jerry is survived by his children from his first marriage: Roy Sauer (Kristi), Laura Cross (Steve); and two grandchildren. He is also survived by Marilyn's children: Sharol Quinn (Dave), Steve Rich (Robin), Mark Rich (Deanna), Jim Rich (Dawn); 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Haydu Park Expo Building in Kalama, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Jerry's name to the Kalama High School Athletic Department.