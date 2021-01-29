Gerald "Jerry" Alexander Anderson

May 31, 1937—December 15, 2020

Jerry was born May 31, 1937 in Columbia Falls, Mont. During World War II, his family moved to the Portland area to work in the shipyards. In 1944 his family moved back to Montana to work in the war effort. His father passed away in 1947 and his mom Evelyn and family moved back to Forest Grove, Ore. Jerry’s mom remarried in 1948 and the family moved to Rainier, Ore.

He graduated valedictorian in 1955 from Rainier Union High School. His love of sports included playing football, baseball and basketball in high school. Several high school classmates stayed close friends until his passing.

After high school, he worked at Longview Fibre for the summer, then for Boeing (in Washington) as an engineering aide until 1958. He attended the University of Washington with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. Jerry also worked as a financial planner, then retired in 1999 from the City of Wood Village as a Public Works Director.

He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, and traveling with friends and family. He accepted the Lord on April 19, 2003. He and Kathy regularly attended Longview Church of the Nazarene in Longview, Washington. They took part in choir, board meetings, Sunday school and men’s ministry.